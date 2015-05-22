Stars tweet their emotional farewell to Fearne Cotton who leaves Radio 1 after ten years

Fearne Cotton was given an emotional send-off from BBC Radio 1 on Friday, as she leaves the radio station after ten years. The popular DJ was also praised across social media from artists and celebs including Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, and Ant and Dec, before later writing a moving post on her website to her fans.

Sorry its your last day @Fearnecotton! Will miss your sweet voice in my ears every day xx thank you for your support pic.twitter.com/jsM1zRQPMx — SAM SMITH (@samsmithworld) May 22, 2015

Lots of love to @Fearnecotton and all the support she's given me and so many others on @BBCR1. You are the bestest evah — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) May 22, 2015

Listening to @Fearnecotton's final show on @BBCR1. Gonna miss you on my wireless FC! #FarewellFearne D x — antanddec (@antanddec) May 22, 2015



Others including George Ezra, Maroon 5, and Fall Out Boy posted pictures of their time spent with Fearne, while the 33-year-old also tweeted a picture of flowers sent to her from Taylor Swift.

Coldplay meanwhile wrote an original song for Fearne. Lyrics included: "Thanks for the stories and all the good times. Festival tales, Kilimanjaro climbs.

"Thanks for all the mornings, in the Lounge we'd arrive. And sweetly you'd tell us, "No swearing, we're live!"."

Oooh, look at what we found! Here's a pic of @hollywills & Fearne, 10 years ago, just before Fearne joined Radio 1. pic.twitter.com/N0E4ffUAPu — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 22, 2015

I will really miss you on Radio 1 Fearne. Thank you for always supporting me and supporting new music. Love ya xx A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on May 22, 2015 at 2:42am PDT

.@FearneCotton sincere thanks for all your support<3 Here’s the 1st time you ever played #Budapest #MyFearneMemory https://t.co/UtheuNZ9yD — George E Z R A (@george_ezra) May 22, 2015

Always a blast in the @BBCR1 Live Lounge w/@fearnecotton. Thanks for all the love. We'll miss you! #FarewellFearne. pic.twitter.com/3nMvqHzuRv — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) May 22, 2015



Fearne is currently expecting her second child with husband Jesse Wood and revealed in February she would be leaving BBC Radio1. Clara Amfo will act as her replacement on the mid-morning show.

Shortly after announcing her decision, Fearne told HELLO! Online: "It's time for a new chapter. There's never been a moment when I haven't enjoyed it but I had thought about it and having a baby made the decision slightly easier."

Fearne and Rex, who are parents to two-year-old son Rex, married in July 2014 in London. Just like they did with their first-born, the couple are keeping the gender of their second baby a surprise.

"I will be happy with either," Fearne added. "I have a step daughter [Jesse's daughter Lola] so I have that lovely scenario anyway. I just feel lucky to be pregnant again."