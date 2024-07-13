John Hunt left 'devastated' after tragic murder of wife and children in heartbreaking statement

Racing commentator John Hunt has issued a statement following the tragic murder of his wife and two daughters.

Carol, 61, Hannah, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were found seriously injured at their home in Bushey, near Watford, on the evening of Tuesday 9 July and later died at the scene.

Sharing his devastation, John, a BBC 5 Live journalist and former police officer, told the BBC along with his daughter, Amy: "The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words," they said.

“We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days.

"These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful."

They added they would need space to come to terms with what had happened and "start the grieving process".

"While this is happening, we would ask that our privacy and that of our wider family and relations be respected at this time. Thank you."

© John Hunt/X John Hunt is a racing commentator

Following the attack, Hertfordshire Police launched a manhunt for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford in connection with the deaths. The suspect was found in a cemetery in Enfield, north London on Wednesday evening, 24 hours after the incident in Bushey.

Police said he was injured but added that no shots were fired by officers.

Messages of condolence were posted on social media from figures of the racing world, including Sky Sports Racing, who said: "Everyone at Sky Sports Racing is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths in Hertfordshire and our thoughts are with our colleague John Hunt, his family and friends at this awful time."

John's colleague and friend Mark Chapman shared his sadness while reporting on the Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday evening. "This has been a heartbreaking day," he told his Radio 5 Live listeners. "John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live Sport team, but all of those who’ve worked here with him over the past 20 years.

"And also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries. So on behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live Sport, our love and thoughts and support our with John and his family."

© BBC Mark Chapman shared his condolences on Radio 5 Live

After England's win in the Euro match, former footballer Michael Owen echoed Mark's sentiments in a post on X. "And while the country celebrate [England's victory], spare a thought for John Hunt," he wrote. "I can't remember feeling so utterly horrified in years. Those poor girls. Truly horrific."