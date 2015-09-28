Bobbi Kristina Brown's cause of death determined

Two months after Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away, the singer's cause of death has been determined. However a court in the US state of Georgia has ordered the medical examiner to not release any information to the public.

Bobbi Kristina, the only daughter of rapper Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston, died at a hospice on 26 July in the city of Duluth in Georgia. Six months prior she had been found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home in Atlanta.

A statement released to the press read: "The Fulton County Medical Examiner has classified the cause and manner of Bobbi Kristina Brown's death. However, a Fulton County Superior Court Order dated 25 September 2015 has been received sealing the Autopsy Report and ordering the Medical Examiner to not release any further information to the public."

Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away in July aged 22

It is not yet known when, or if, her cause of death will be made public.

Much mystery and speculation has surrounded the 22-year-old's death, with some family members pointing the finger at her boyfriend Nick Gordon, a family friend who grew up in the same house as Bobbi Kristina.

Lawyers representing Nick hit back at claims that he caused the "wrongful death" of Bobbi Kristina, calling them "slanderous and meritless".

In a lawsuit filed back in June, before the star's death, Nick was accused of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and stealing her money. The suit was later amended after Bobbi Kristina's death by her court-appointed conservator to include the allegation he caused her wrongful death.

"We prayed in hope for six months, you know, for something better to happen," said dad Bobby Brown

Earlier this month Bobby gave his first televised interview since his daughter's death, and announced that he is creating a centre for victims of domestic violence in her memory.

Supported by his wife Alicia Etherdge, Bobby said on chat show The Real: "We prayed in hope for six months, you know, for something better to happen. But when God calls you, he calls you."

"She was not comfortable by herself," added Bobby, referring to the late singer Whitney. "And she just called my daughter with her."