Bobby Brown speaks for first time about daughter Bobbi Kristina's tragic death

Bobby Brown has opened up for the first time about daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown's tragic death. The 46-year-old gave an emotional interview, supported by wife Alicia Etherdge, and revealed he had "prayed in hope for six months" for his daughter's condition to improve.

"We prayed in hope for six months, you know, for something better to happen," he said during his appearance on chat show The Real. "But when God calls you, he calls you."

The singer went on to add that he tries to comfort himself in the belief that ex-wife and Bobbi's mother Whitney Houston, had "called my daughter with her" to look after her.

"I'm pretty sure her mother had a part with like [gestured], 'Come on let's get her up here' in the best way possible." Alicia added: "In the best way, in the welcoming way."

"She was not comfortable by herself," Bobby continued, speaking about Whitney. "And she just called my daughter with her."

Bobbi sadly passed away this July in a hospice, six months after she was found unconscious in a bathtub at home. Her funeral took place at the St James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, just north of Atlanta, where Bobbi and her late mum Whitney used to pray.

Family members who attended the service included Bobby with his wife Alicia, grandmother Cissy Houston, Whitney's sister-in-law Pat Houston and Bobby's sister Leolah Brown.

Earlier this week, lawyers representing Bobbi Kristina's boyfriend Nick Gordon hit back at claims that he caused her "wrongful death", calling them "slanderous and meritless".

In a lawsuit filed back in June, before Bobbi Kristina's death, Nick was accused of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and stealing her money. The suit was later amended after Bobbi Kristina's passing by her court-appointed conservator to include the allegation he caused her wrongful death.

Now his attorney is calling for the lawsuit to be dismissed, stating that there is no evidence of the "several false criminal and frivolous claims" against Nick.

On Tuesday, Nick's lawyer filed a response, obtained by People, denying most of the allegations in the complaint, including that Nick "perpetrated the fraud that he had married Bobbi Kristina" and used that misrepresentation "to control" and "limit" her interactions with others in order to "benefit from her wealth".