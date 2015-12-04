Sir Lenny Henry says being knighted by the Queen is 'wonderful' and 'mind-blowing'

Sir Lenny Henry has received a knighthood from the Queen for his services to drama and charity. The 57-year-old, who was knighted during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday, said that the experience was "wonderful" and "mind-blowing".

The comedian and co-founder of charity Comic Relief said he was "absolutely honoured" to receive the accolade and dedicated it to everyone who has supported him over the years.

"It's wonderful," Lenny told ITV after the ceremony. "It's just an extraordinary thing."

Lenny Henry was made a knight during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle

"I think my sister was looking at me and telling me to be serious because I was looking through the door," he added. "But when you're standing there waiting with the man you suddenly sober up and go, 'Actually this is quite a serious thing.'

"Huge respect to everybody who has ever had anything to do with my progress really, it's a wonderful honour and it's for them, the people of Dudley and my family."

"It's just an extraordinary thing," said the comedian

Lenny, who was born in the West Midlands town, also joked about the size and weight of his medal.

"I'm going down," he said, joking if he ever fell into a canal.

Speaking to reporters after the investiture, Lenny admitted: "This was not on the cards for me. I'm a working-class kid from Dudley. I was born in very lowly circumstances so for me to be here is a huge honour and completely unimaginable."

"This was not on the cards for me. I'm a working-class kid from Dudley," said Lenny

During the ceremony, the TV presenter enjoyed a brief chat with the Queen, who looked resplendent in a cream dress and pearls, and shook Her Majesty's hand.

Back in June, Lenny was listed as one of the honourees in the Queen's Birthday Honours alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Eddie Redmayne who were also recognised for their services to drama.

Lenny said learning the news gave him "a lovely feeling" and was like "being filled with lemonade".