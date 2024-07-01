Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Who is in the royal box at Wimbledon today?
Royal Box at Wimbledon Day 1© Getty

Who is in the royal box at Wimbledon today?

The likes of David Beckham and David Attenborough sat in the VIP seats on Centre Court on day one

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
34 minutes ago
Wimbledon 2024 is underway, with a whole host of sports stars, celebrities and royalty flocking to SW19 for the annual tennis tournament.

While all eyes are firmly on the action, we're also doing some star spotting to see which VIPs have been lucky enough to bag a seat in the royal box on Centre Court each day.

The first day of the tournament got off to an exciting start with David Beckham and Sir David Attenborough among the spectators.

The much-coveted seats have been used for friends and guests of the tennis tournament since 1922, with 74 spots in total.

Invitations come from the Chairman of the All England Club, taking into account suggestions from members of The Championships' Organising Committee, The Lawn Tennis Association and other relevant sources.

Guests get to watch matches on dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs but there's a strict dress code in place.

Gentleman are required to wear a suit or a jacket and tie, while ladies are asked not to wear hats to avoid obscuring the vision of those seated behind them.

After play is finished for the day, guests in the royal box are then invited to the Clubhouse for lunch, tea and drinks.

Take a look and see who is in the royal box today...

DAY ONE

1/6

David Beckham and mum Sandra in royal box at Wimbledon© Getty

David Beckham

The former footballer looked dapper in a custom linen suit by BOSS as he enjoyed a mother-son outing with his mother, Sandra as they watched the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu on day one. 

2/6

David Attenborough© Getty

Sir David Attenborough

The British broadcaster and naturalist, who turned 98 in May, was given a front-row seat near David Beckham.  

3/6

Katherine Jenkins wearing white dress in royal box at Wimbledon© Getty

Katherine Jenkins

The Welsh singer made a glamorous appearance on Centre Court with her husband and American sculptor and painter, David Levitas.

4/6

Floella Benjamin© Getty

Floella Benjamin

Baroness Benjamin looked beautiful in a coral dress and heart-shaped sunglasses. 

5/6

Alexander Armstrong © Getty

Alexander Armstrong

The Pointless star beamed as he was joined by his son, Rex, in the royal box. The actor and comedian shares four sons with his wife, Hannah Bronwen Snow. 

6/6

Jamie Cullum© Getty

Jamie Cullum

The jazz pianist and singer donned sunglasses and a suit to watch the tennis stars. 

