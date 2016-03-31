Vernon Kay's father speaks out

Norman Kay, the father of Vernon Kay, has spoken out amid the scandal surrounding his son's messages to model Rhian Sugden. Talking to the Sun outside his home in Bolton, Norman said despite ongoing speculation, Vernon and his wife Tess Daly are doing well. "As far as I know Vernon and Tess are all right. They're not too concerned," he said. "I said, 'Are you all right?' and he said, 'Yeah, I'm not bothered.'"



His comments came on the same day that Vernon, 41, broke his silence with a statement in response to claims he had been back in contact with 29-year-old Rhian – the same glamour model who nearly cost him his marriage in 2010.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly have been married since 2003

The TV star insisted that there was nothing inappropriate about the relationship, adding that it was Rhian who contacted him "out of the blue" in December "claiming she had information she wanted to pass on" about the 2010 scandal.



"I recognise how it may look when messages are pulled out of context but there was never any inappropriate intent to our communication," he said. "I was merely trying to find answers to questions I've had since 2010."



The father-of-two, who has been married to Tess since 2003, said his wife was "aware of everything that has been discussed with Rhian".



But some sources have claimed that Tess, 46, was only given a 24 hour warning before the news broke. She has reportedly decided to give her husband one last chance on the condition he never speaks to the model again.

Rhian Sugden has also broken her social media silence

"Tess is utterly devastated but does not want to give up on her family," an insider told the Sun. "She met Vernon on Tuesday night and tore strips off him. This has been so humiliating for her. She can't believe he has been in touch with Rhian again.



"She is terrified there are more revelations to come. She couldn't handle that. It nearly destroyed her family six years ago and she thought they had all moved on from it all.



"Vernon has obviously apologised for dragging it up again. Tess has forgiven him but only under some very strict conditions. The main one is that he never speaks to Rhian ever again."



Following Vernon's statement, Rhian broke her social media silence with a cryptic message on Twitter. Alongside a picture of Disney's Pinocchio, she wrote: "A liar should always have a good memory."