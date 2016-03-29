Vernon Kay breaks silence amid texting scandal

Vernon Kay appeared live on air on Tuesday morning amid reports he has been texting the same glamour model who nearly cost him his marriage to Tess Daly in 2010. The presenter, who was filling in for Chris Moyles on Radio X, did not directly address the scandal, but told his listeners that he had "a massive headache".



"Good morning and welcome to the show after a very, very big Easter weekend," Vernon said. "Extra laps on the treadmill for me, if you can do extra laps on a treadmill.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly have been married since 2003

"…I finished work on Thursday and relaxed because I knew I had four days off. So I sat back, chilled. Then first thing Friday morning I had sniffles. And I woke up this morning with a massive headache."



Vernon and Tess have been married since 2003 and have two daughters together. But according to the Sun, he has been secretly texting 29-year-old Rhian Sugden – the same woman he was linked to six years ago.



The newspaper reported that 41-year-old Vernon got back in touch with the blonde model – who is engaged to former Coronation Street actor Oliver Mellor – in December, and the pair had planned to meet up.

The 41-year-old has allegedly been texting glamour model Rhian Sugden

"Vernon regularly asked Rhian when she was going to be in London modelling and she kept asking him if he was going to be in the Manchester area. They agreed to book a hotel room in January but it fell through because of work," a source said.



"Then they agreed to meet in London at the beginning of this month. But again the rendezvous failed to materialise because Vernon had family commitments at the last minute."



Vernon made a public apology to Tess back in 2010 after it was revealed he had been sending in appropriate messages to five women, including Rhian. The source added: "Vernon broke her heart six years ago and now he's back in touch with the same girl. He must be mad."