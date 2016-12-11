Claire Sweeney opens up about two-year-old son Jaxon: 'I look at the world through different eyes now'

In an exclusive interview, Claire Sweeney tells HELLO! how she feels like she has hit the jackpot after becoming a mother to two-year-old son Jaxon.

"I've changed completely since he was born," Claire, 45, tells the magazine in an exclusive photoshoot at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas. "All my choices are influenced by him. My first thought before I do anything is, 'What would be best for Jaxon?'

"I look at the world through different eyes now."

And the West End star says she is content with not finding a new man after splitting from Jaxon's father, her former fiancé Daniel Reilly. "When I decide to let a man into my life, he would need to be a good influence around Jaxon," she tells HELLO! "So my ideal partner would be very different to the wild types I used to date years ago; I wouldn't touch them with a bargepole now.

"I've never been married so it would be nice one day but I will never compromise. I'm very happy - my life is full of the work that I love, great mates with whom I have a ball, and my little boy, who gives me all the love I need.

Jaxon, she says, is already following in her musical footsteps. She explains: "He loves playing the drums and at home he tries to play my piano, too. He talks a lot, copies everything I say and has a sense of humour."

Read the full article in HELLO! out now