Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian give rare insight into relationship during rare joint interview on Oscars night - EXCLUSIVE

As she got dressed up in glitzy gold for Elton John's iconic Oscars viewing party, Elizabeth Hurley was accompanied by her son Damian, and the duo got candid about their mother-son relationship.

The Bedazzled star told HELLO! that her relationship with her son Damian is "a good one", as she confessed that they are actually "very close" as a mother-son duo. Particularly as Damian just directed her in his feature film debut at the impressive age of only 21 years old.

© Variety Elizabeth and her son Damian

"We're very close, Damian just directed me in his first movie, which comes out April 5, called Strictly Confidential", she said.

The actress, who has worked with the likes of Brendan Fraser and Mike Myers, then confessed that being directed by her son was "actually fabulous".

"We're very close anyway. We've done a lot of photography together, so it moved on stage from that", she explained. "I think it was very nice for both of us actually!"

© Gilbert Flores Elizabeth revealed she's 'very close' to Damian

At this point her son added "It was really nice, I had the excuse to direct in full force", with a big smile on his face as his mom joked: "He could be strict with me for once, which was great!"

This wouldn't have been the first time Elizabeth has worked with her son, who took up the role of Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein in E! series The Royals, which starred his mom as the Queen of the United Kingdom.

Strictly Confidential, the 58-year-old revealed, is a Lionsgate production, due for a small theatrical from April 5 before a wider release on Amazon Prime and Apple.

As well as attending the Oscars viewing party and doing press for their upcoming film, it's a big day for the 58-year-old mom, as it's Mother's Day in the UK, where she's originally from.

The star revealed that she's taken advantage of being a Brit abroad, so now she gets double Mother's Day.

"We kind of celebrate the US Mother's Day and the UK one, so I get double flowers, double love, which I love!" Elizabeth explained.

Her son joked that she gets "double Mother's Day" as a result.