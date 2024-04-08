Sadie Frost on family life with her four children and finding love again

Sadie Frost is one of Primrose Hill's most famous residents, so it's no big surprise that when HELLO! meets her in London in her local café, there's a black-and-white framed photograph of her hanging on one of its walls.

The actress, producer, fashion designer and author-turned-yoga-teacher has just returned from Amchara, a health retreat in Gozo, Malta, where she's recently become a partner, and is a perfect embodiment of someone who practises what she preaches.

This Sadie bears no resemblance to the hedonistic "party girl" of over 20 years ago portrayed in the press. Instead, she is balanced, calm and grounded, a result of her regular yoga and meditation practice and holistic lifestyle, which have helped transform her both mentally and physically over the years.

© Mark Cassar for Amchara Sadie has just returned from Amchara, a health retreat in Gozo

Sadie's relationship with herself

"There can be challenging moments in your career when things don't go your way, or you're worried about your kids or relationship problems… we all go through times when we've been broken-hearted or alone, and if you have your practice with you, that's a relationship with you," she says.

"If you're stressed or anxious or depressed, doing meditation and yoga can change the chemistry of your brain."

© Mark Cassar for Amchara "If you're stressed or anxious or depressed, doing meditation and yoga can change the chemistry of your brain."

Her four children

Sadie has four children – Finlay, 33, from her first marriage to pop star Gary Kemp, and Rafferty, 27, Iris, 23, and Rudy, 21, from her marriage to actor Jude Law. Having flown the nest, Rudy has returned home and is, she says, "great fun to live with".

She still struggled, however, when her children left home.

"It was hard, and I didn't realise it was going to be. I didn't know there was going to be a void to fill. I was going to sell the family home and downsize, get somewhere with one spare bedroom – the children are all over the place and not going to come home at the same time.

© Getty Sadie with her three sons Finlay, Rafferty, and Rudy

"My son Raff is in Los Angeles now, and Iris is away most of the time, so I have my eldest and youngest, closest to me. But they all keep coming back."

Plus, she may become a grandmother in the not-so-distant future. "Hoping to," she says, laughing. "I can hope! Fin is married, so we'll see. I mean, I don't want to put dates in the diary… no pressure!"

© Getty The actress with her daughter Iris, who she shares with Jude Law

Love in the future

Sadie is clearly proud of her independence, and the fact that she can now enjoy her own company, but hasn't quite ruled out the possibility of romantic love.

"It's happened for a reason for me to be on my own for the past few years, and it's been good for me. My priorities have changed with men. I love my [yoga] practice and getting up at 5am, so there's not much room for a relationship.

"I'd love to have one if someone liked the same things as me, but I don't know anyone who would…"

For more information visit amchara.com. Prices at Amchara Gozo start from £1,800 for 7 nights in a private one-bedroom apartment. Flights to Malta start from £100 return dependent on time of year.

To read the full interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK now. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.