Holly Willoughby enjoys triumphant night at the National Television Awards

Holly Willoughby dazzled at the National Television Awards on Wednesday night, where she not only topped best-dressed lists but also took home a trophy with Phillip Schofield for This Morning. The 35-year-old gave her fans a sneak peek of her outfit before heading out to the awards, flooring her Instagram followers with her glamorous look. "Right... NTA ready... thank you to the glam squad!!!!" she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Wearing a floor length baby pink gown with her blonde hair in loose curls, followers were quick to liken her classic look to 1950's icon Marilyn Monroe. "True classic old-school vintage Beauty", one fan wrote, while another commented "Smoking!! Old Hollywood".

Holly looked beautiful as she got ready for the NTA's

Holly's stunning dress seemed to give her some extra luck at the awards show, with This Morning taking home the prize for Live Magazine Show, making it the sixth year in a row that the popular daytime programme has won at the National Television Awards.

Holly and Phil were thrilled as they collected the NTA trophy for This Morning

The TV star and co-presenter Phillip Schofield touchingly dedicated the award to the late Denise Robertson, This Morning's agony aunt who sadly passed away last year. The duo were joined on stage by fellow presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, and shared their excitement at taking home the trophy with the crowd.

Beaming as she stood infront of the star-studded audience, which included Mary Berry, Michelle Keegan and Ant and Dec, Holly quipped: "What are you doing to us, you crazy people? Thank you so, so much!"

Philip also had the crowd laughing when he reminisced about last year's ceremony, which famously saw him and Holly presenting the daytime show having come straight from the after parties"We just want to say that we shamed ourselves last year, and so we are not going to do that this year.. we are going to get tattoos!" he quipped.