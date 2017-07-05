Holly Willoughby breaks down in tears after listening to caller's tragic story about son's death Phillip Schofield requested an ad break after Holly broke down in tears

Holly Willoughby broke down in tears while listening to a viewer tell a tragic story about the death of her teenage son. During the phone-in section of This Morning, the caller, Angela, told Holly and her co-host, Phillip Schofield, how her seriously ill 16-year-old son had been kept alive against his parents' wishes, which led to him suffering.

Angela said: "We had a disabled child and for the last two years of his life he was not able to do anything for himself. He was in terrible pain. We actually set up a DNR, a do not resuscitate. They decided rather than honour our DNR, they would intubate him even though he was brain dead. We were left with a situation where when we were taken to him, he didn't look like our son."



She continued: "He was dead. He was dead with a tube in his face and I was supposed to say goodbye to him but at no point were we given a choice… our little boy died the most horrendous, undignified death I have ever seen in my life. I have to live with that every day. I wasn't given a chance. I wasn't given a voice." While Phillip apologised to Angela for her devastating loss, Holly and the show's agony aunt, Deidre Sanders, broke down in tears at the tragic story.

The caller spoke about her son's death

Before Phil suggested taking an ad break, Deidre tearfully told Angela: "It's absolutely heartbreaking. I'm going to come and talk to you more off air as well. There is an organisation called 'Compassionate Friends' who are there for parents who have lost children… We are all so moved by your story, it is tragic."