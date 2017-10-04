Loading the player...

Holly Willoughby shares date night photo on husband Dan Baldwin's birthday The This Morning presenter posted the gorgeous snap on Instagram

Tuesday evening was date night for Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin, as the pair celebrated Dan's birthday. The This Morning star shared a photo from their dinner on Instagram, showing Holly tucking into her starter at Nobu Shoreditch in east London. The mum-of-three was her typical gorgeous self in a mustard yellow top, with her hair styled into loose waves. "#nobushoreditch... happy place," she wrote.

Earlier in the day Holly, 36, paid a sweet tribute to her husband, a former producer on Ministry of Mayhem. Alongside a sweet selfie of the pair on holiday, Holly wrote: "Happy birthday to the man that is my world… love you baby." The post proved to be a big hit with fans of Holly, given that the star rarely shares family photos on social media. Within 45 minutes, the photo had received nearly 30,000 likes, and followers rushed to send their best wishes to Dan on his special day.

The couple have been married since 4 August 2007, and share three children together; Harry, eight, Belle, six, and three-year-old Chester. The TV star tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, although in a recent interview with HELLO! Online, she opened up about her perfect night in with Dan. "I love sitting there, snuggled up on the sofa," she said. "We will put on whatever box set we are watching at the time, have our little nibbles and just sit there."

Last week, Holly also gave fans a rare glimpse of her youngest child as she celebrated his third birthday on Instagram. "If you can't be face down in a ball pool on your 3rd birthday when can you be…? 3 is the magic number… love you Chester chops!" she wrote. The pretty blonde also recently spoke about expanding her brood. "When you look around the table and you've got these little people you've made together who are just so funny, that's when you think: 'Maybe we should have more…' But that's not a reason to have more! That's what I keep telling myself. No, no, no! I think I'm really, definitely done. I think," she told Fabulous magazine.