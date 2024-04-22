Holly Willoughby enjoys rare outing with husband Dan Baldwin ahead of huge overseas move

Holly Willoughby was pictured with her husband Dan Baldwin during a low-key outing this weekend ahead of her move to Costa Rica. The former This Morning host, who will soon accompany Bear Grylls on a new Netflix project, enjoyed some quality time with her partner as they took their dog for a walk in London.

Wrapped up warm in a chic tartan wool winter coat, 43-year-old Holly looked nothing short of stylish but kept a low profile with oversized sunglasses and a baseball cap. She also rocked a yellow blouse and sturdy leather boots.

Her husband Dan, 49, matched Holly's attire with a black and white checked overcoat, dark shades and a similar hat. They appeared to be in great and relaxed spirits whilst out on the stroll.

The couple are no doubt looking forward to spending the next few weeks in the warmer climes of Costa Rica. It has been reported that Holly is expected to move for at least two months to film her new Netflix series, which will see ten celebrities show off their survival instincts in the wild.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Holly Willoughby hosts this action-packed competition show that sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's most fearsome predators – Bear Grylls.

"Bear believes there's an action hero inside us all - even the celebs - but how strong is their will to survive? As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded 'Bear Hunt' – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they'll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, eliminated from the show."

It has also been reported that ex-special forces will be on hand to keep Holly protected during filming. According to The Sun, show bosses are planning to spend £1million on security and will have specialist vehicles as well as safe accommodation.

This project is Holly's first major move since leaving This Morning after 14 years in October. Her final months on the ITV daytime show had been overshadowed by the controversial departure of her co-star Phillip Schofield, owing to his relationship with a junior member of staff, and the uncovering of a kidnap plot against her.

In a statement, the mum-of-three said: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

She continued: "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly."