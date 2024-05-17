Holly Willoughby reacts to Ant McPartlin's baby news

Holly Willoughby had one of the best reactions after Ant McPartlin announced the birth of his first child on Tuesday.

The TV star, 48, confirmed he and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett had welcomed a little boy, called Wilder Patrick McPartlin – and the new parents couldn't be more in love.

© Instagram Ant confirmed the news by sharing a picture of him holding his newborn son

"Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick McPartlin," he wrote, alongside a heartwarming picture. "Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess! [heart emoji]."

Former This Morning star Holly was among the first to comment on the wonderful news, writing: "Congratulations… welcome to the world Wilder… such beautiful news… [teary-eyed and heart emojis]."

Holly Willoughby was among the celebrity friends to comment on the happy news

Alesha Dixon added: "Awwwww darling I’m so happy for you both! Baby shares the same birthday as my mummy! Can't wait to meet buba and to celebrate soon! Love you both." Amanda Holden said: "Oh my gosh, this is just the most amazing news. Congratulations."

It seems both Ant and Anne-Marie are perfectly happy with their growing family, but have told friends they have ruled out any future children. A friend of the couple has told The Sun that their family is complete.

© Getty/Karwai Tang This is the first child for Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett

Aside from his baby boy, Ant is also a devoted stepfather to Anne-Marie's two daughters Poppy and Daisy. In his Instagram post, Ant showed off a tattoo of a family tree - with the inkings of "Amzie" his nickname for Anne-Marie, "Poppy" and "Daisy" as well as the names of their dogs "Milo" and "Bumble".

Ant has made no secret about his love for his wife's children, and it's clear they get on well. "I've got two step-daughters, 13 and 15, and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s – than I still am," he told The Telegraph back in 2021.

Last month, Ant and Dec hosted their final Saturday Night Takeaway for the foreseeable future, telling the audience that they wanted to "spend time with family".