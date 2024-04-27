Holly Willoughby stuns in plunging black dress for glamorous video

Holly Willoughby's sartorial portfolio seldom disappoints, and on Friday, the mother-of-three was spotted rocking a rather daring look for a glamorous video.

Taking to her Instagram account, the TV presenter, 43, was a vision as she was captured advertising the spring sale for Wylde Moon, her luxurious lifestyle brand. The clip saw the blonde bombshell slip into a plunging V-neck dress that featured subtle pinstripes and a flattering capped-sleeve, off-the-shoulder neckline. See the full video below.

Holly Willoughby stuns in plunging black dress

"Spring Sale Alert," penned the TV star alongside an alarm bell emoji. Adding: "This is the time to try my favourite scent for the first time or restock if you're running low… 25% of everything in the @wyldemoon boutique… enjoy! X #wyldemoon [moon emoji] #adandownbrand #fragrance #home."

Holly was every inch a glamour puss in the video, elegantly spritzing herself with one of her chic perfume bottles.

As for her hair and makeup, the former This Morning presenter's freshly died locks were softly swept into a low bun, the front sections of hair left to freely frame her camera-ready face.

Her chic makeup look was comprised of slick black eyeliner, fluttery mascara, natural face makeup and a slick of coral red lipstick.

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was Holly's flawless tan, making the Dancing on Ice host simply glow as she beamed for the camera.

© Shutterstock The presenter is set to depart the UK for two months in Central America to film her new show

Holly is just days away from departing the UK to relocate to Central America for two months. Whilst she is there, she will be filming her brand new Netflix series, Bear Hunt, with Bear Grylls.

Last week, the star enjoyed an intimate leaving party with her inner circle of close friends ahead of her departure.

Holly has a tight knit group of friends including Christine Lampard and Nicola Appleton

Christine Lampard and Nicole Appleton were just two names who joined Holly for a Mexican feast at A-List hotspot, Ixchel located on King's Road in Chelsea.

The exciting new show will see its celebrity contestants enter the jungle in Costa Rica.

There, they will have to survive out in the wilderness and for those who fail to impress, they will be put into a 'Bear Hunt', a cat-and-mouse game where they will try and avoid Bear Grylls as he "hunts" them down. The show isn't set to air until 2025.

Sharing news of the exciting new career move back in March, Holly penned: "Introducing Bear Hunt – this new action-packed competition show sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's most fearsome predators... @beargrylls! Hosted by @hollywilloughby – coming to Netflix in 2025."