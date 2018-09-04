David Beckham does appear on the cover of Vogue with wife Victoria – see it here The retired footballer didn't appear on the main cover of the October issue

The Beckhams caused a stir in the publishing world on Tuesday when they featured on the cover of British Vogue's October issue. Victoria was pictured surrounded by her four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper and their pet dog Olive, but fans were quick to ask where her husband David was. The retired footballer does actually appear on the magazine cover – but of the subscribers' issue. The couple, who have been married for 19 years, are pictured lying down on the grass in front of a tree, while their daughter Harper also features in the corner of the photo, sitting on a wooden swing.

Victoria, 44, was chosen to be Vogue's cover star to celebrate ten years of her successful fashion line. The former Spice Girl admitted she was always the underdog, saying: "I was bullied. I wasn't that clever. Everything you wanted to be – that popular girl – I was the complete other end of the scale."

On starting her fashion brand, which stocks clothes and accessories in over 60 countries around the world, Victoria said: "Everything I am doing is very honest. My product, the way I communicate with my customer, my social-media channels – say what you will about me, but it's honest, it's strong and it's positive. I wasn't trying to do anything other than express myself and create clothes I wanted but couldn't find. It grew from there."

David appears on the cover of the subscribers' issue © Mikael Jansson

The successful fashion designer also opened up about how her little girl Harper is following in her footsteps – quite literally. "She's been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three," said Victoria. "But only at home – she would never be allowed to leave the house in heels. Ditto make-up, that's where it stays. On one hand, she's quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play football. She's not scared of being pushed over. Confident and bright, Harper could be the brains of the family. She wants to be an inventor."

The issue celebrates ten years of Victoria's fashion brand © Mikael Jansson

See the full feature in the October issue of British Vogue, available on digital download and newsstands on Friday 7th September.