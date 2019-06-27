Victoria Beckham shares a glimpse into gorgeous garden at her London home She’s making the most of the British summertime

Victoria Beckham took advantage of the beautiful weather on Thursday by spending time in the garden at home after finishing work. The fashion designer gave fans a peek inside the beautiful garden in an Instagram Story, showing their pet dog Fig walking across the patio with a blanket in her mouth.

"Fig is still a baby with her blanket!" Victoria captioned the photo, which showed a potted plant with white flowers in the background, a trellis on the fence, and a white metal bistro table and chair – a great spot for the busy mum-of-four to enjoy some me time in the sunshine.

Victoria Beckham shared a peek inside her garden in London

Victoria and her husband David appear to enjoy their outdoor space, and have previously shared other sneak peeks at their London garden during the summer, showing a paddling pool set up on the lawn, and a teepee tent set up for their children to play in.

MORE: The Beckhams will inspire you to get gardening with their beautiful outdoor spaces

However, the garden at their home in the Cotswolds is even more impressive. The couple enlisted Chelsea Flower Show gardeners to transform the land at their country barn conversion, adding a natural swimming pool and orchard, as well as a £30,000 tennis court for their son Romeo, who is a budding tennis player.

The Beckhams also have a beautiful garden at their Cotswolds home

David revealed in December that he had even invested in a luxurious sauna for their garden, which is located in an authentic log cabin and has its own steam room, relaxation room, and wash room, all with space for six people.

STORY: See the Beckhams' most extravagant homeware buys

The family often escape to their beautiful Cotswolds residence at weekends and during the school holidays, as a relaxing break from their main property in the centre of London. David, Victoria and their children often share glimpses inside both homes on social media, showing stylish and extravagant touches including a £13,000 AGA oven, a £2,700 coffee machine and even their very own wine cellar.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.