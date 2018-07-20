Liam Payne embracing single life on fun night out Liam Payne split from Cheryl in early July

Liam Payne looked to be in good spirits just weeks after splitting from his girlfriend and the mother of his son, Cheryl. The 24-year-old looked like he was embracing single life as he was spotted leaving Sexy Fish Asian seafood and sushi restaurant in Mayfair with two female friends on Thursday night. The One Direction band member was smiling as he left the restaurant, and looked smart casual in a grey cotton trousers and a black polo shirt.

Liam was seen leaving with two female friends

Cheryl and Liam confirmed that they were splitting in early July in a joint statement which read: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Liam smiled as he made his way into the restaurant

The former Girl's Aloud band member's close friend Kimberley Walsh has opened up about their split, and how Cheryl has been coping. Speaking on Loose Women, she said: "It's obviously tough, but she's doing really well. We've both got young boys the same age, so we get together all the time. I was there last week, we had a BBQ. Just seeing the kids playing together, this new phase we're in in our lives is actually so lovely."

READ: Liam Payne heads to Lake Como with Kitty Spencer after Cheryl split

Loading the player...

Liam also opened up about his one-year-old son, Bear, and how he wouldn't never separate him from Cheryl, telling People magazine: "Babies want their mum; I would never have wanted to get in the way of that. It was actually easier to go out on the road just knowing he wanted his mum. Now he looks at me and points at me like, 'Here's this fun guy!' He knows."

READ: Cheryl finding split from Liam Payne 'tough' according to friend Kimberley Walsh