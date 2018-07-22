Tess Daly shares rare photo of daughters Amber and Phoebe - and for a very exciting reason The Strictly Come Dancing presenter shares her children with Vernon Kay

Tess Daly – like many other celebrities – prefers to keep her family life out of the spotlight, but the Strictly Come Dancing presenter delighted her fans this week after she posted a rare photo of both her daughters celebrating the end of the school term. Tess shares Phoebe, 13, and Amber, nine, with husband Vernon Kay, and the two girls were pictured jumping up in the air during a walk in the park. "Schools out for summer," Tess captioned the happy image. Followers were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "My lord, Amber has grown," while another said: "Fabulous pic! Have a great holiday." A third added: "Six weeks of fun!"

It isn’t just the start of the summer holidays that Tess and her family have to celebrate. This week, they have been enjoying spending some quality time together in the New Forest at a luxury spa hotel, Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa, and it looks like they are having a wonderful time. Tess has been documenting the trip on social media, which has included a photo of herself standing on her terrace which even had its own hot tub. The family have been staying in one of the treehouse rooms at the resort, which is suspended 35 feet above ground in a tree canopy.

Tess has previously opened up about her life away from the spotlight while chatting to HELLO!, revealing that she enjoys the times when her work allows her to spend more time at home with her children. "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum," she said. The star also spoke about husband Vernon's close relationship with his girls, saying: "Vernon's also a brilliant dad. He's there at the netball matches, cheering on, and we never miss a concert. I'm very aware that you don't get these precious times back."