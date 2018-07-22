The detail in Prince George's birthday portrait that shows he is just like any other little boy George is growing up so fast!

To mark Prince George's birthday on Sunday, his doting parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – as with tradition – released a gorgeous portrait of their eldest son to mark his fifth year on the eve of his big day. The photo had everyone talking, from observing just how much George looks like his grandad Michael Middleton to comments on his outfit – but there was one detail that many people have missed. On close inspection, the last button on George's shirt hasn't been done up. While the royal family are always immaculately presented, this shows just how down-to-earth the Cambridges are.

Prince George's last button hasn't been done up

The birthday portrait had been taken by photographer Matt Porteous just after Prince Louis' christening earlier in the month. George looked utterly adorable as he posed for the photo up against a wall in his grandfather Prince Charles' gardens at Clarence House. The laid-back photo also saw him dressed in the same outfit that he had been wearing during the day – a white short-sleeved shirt with blue buttons and a pair of his trademark shorts.

George is thought to be celebrating his birthday on private island Mustique with his parents Prince William and Kate, and younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Middletons are also said to be on the holiday. While his parents have done everything they can to make sure that George, and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have as normal a childhood as possible, royal fans have been delighted this year as the royal siblings have been making far more public appearances, recently surprising fans at a charity polo match in June that William was taking part in. George was also seen undertaking his pageboy duties at his uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May.

George's birthday portrait was taken after Prince Louis' christening

Last week, royal fans were delighted after finding out that a never-before-seen photo of a newborn baby George with his dad William and grandad Charles has been displayed in Charles' new Prince & Patron exhibition at Buckingham Palace. In the picture, George can be seen sleeping peacefully in his grandfather’s arms while his dad smiles for the camera.