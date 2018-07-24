David Beckham looks completely different in throwback childhood photo The retired footballer shared a never-before-seen picture of him and his dad

David Beckham has been known to change his appearance over the years, in particular his hair and choice of outfits. But as a little boy, the retired footballer looked almost unrecognisable, something he revealed on Tuesday when he uploaded a never-before-seen throwback photo of him and his dad Ted to mark his father's birthday. In the photo, his dad was sporting a moustache and middle parting, while David looked adorable dressed in a Manchester United hat and sports kit, while clutching onto a football. What's more, he also bore a striking resemblance to his youngest son, Cruz, something fans were quick to pick up on.

The father-of-four captioned the photo: " Happy birthday dad ... Nice tash btw now you can see where I got my change of hair styles. Have the most amazing day you deserve it .. Happy 70th love you x," which was met with a mass of comments from his fans. "Omg you look like Cruz," one told the star, while another said: "Omg your dad is so handsome!" A third added: "Your son Cruz looks like you." David is incredibly close to his dad, who has been credited for helping shape his footballing talents, which led to his incredible 20-year career, which began when Ted started a football club for his son to join and train in as a child.

While there is no doubt that the Beckham family will get together with Ted to celebrate his special day soon, they are currently soaking up the sun in LA – where they tend to spend their summer holidays. David is out in the States with wife Victoria Beckham and their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. It is an extra-special time for Brooklyn in particular, who has been recently reunited with his family after dropping out of his prestigious university course at Parsons, New York, due to homesickness. The aspiring photographer has been photographed on social media looking extremely happy to be back with his siblings, as well as Gordon Ramsay and his family – who are also spending their summer out there.