Scarlett Moffatt hits back at claims she is 'hefty and heartbroken'

Scarlett Moffatt was the victim of some very nasty trolling earlier this week, but the I'm a Celebrity winner held her head high and gave the best response to her haters. Taking to Twitter, she shared a selfie and wrote: "To the magazine that have branded me as hefty and heartbroken I think you'll find I'm neither, what message are we sending out to young women!!" Scarlett, who added a sunglasses filter to her picture, added: "Anyway I've got my love shades on blocking out the haters!!"

She continued: "The same magazine that has written stories about the danger that trolls can bring i.e. suicide and depression!! Hypocrisy at its finest!! Ladies just because someone is single doesn't mean they're sat at home crying, don't feel like you have to have a partner to make you complete!"

Scarlett talks about her experience with bullying:

Scarlett, who split from boyfriend Lee Wilkinson in July, was supported by her legion of fans, who complimented the telly favourite. "Hefty??!! A cow is hefty. A 3 piece suite is hefty. You my lovely, are as far as far can be from hefty!!" one follower replied. "You're beautiful, and beautiful people come in all shapes and sizes," another wrote. "Scarlett, you're beautiful. Laugh at the haters, they're just sad and jealous!"

Scarlett split from Lee Wilkinson earlier this month

The former Gogglebox star recently took part in an Instagram Q&A with her fans, where she hinted that she may take part in Strictly Come Dancing later this year. Scarlett, who competed in dance championships when she was younger, was asked what her upcoming TV appearances would include. She answered: "I can't announce anything yet but let's just say the end of the year is going to be great fun," alongside a smiley face emoji. While her comments didn't give anything away, she later removed the answer from her Instagram Stories, prompting fans to wonder if she felt she'd said too much.

The TV star had the best response to 'haters'

Her loyal followers have long wanted to see Scarlett on the Strictly dancefloor. Last year, when the 2017 celebrity line-up was announced, she shared some throwback shots of herself in her glitzy ballroom and Latin costumes. "Strictly Come Dancing line up has got me reminiscing #strictly #love #dancing," she wrote at the time.