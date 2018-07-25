Strictly Come Dancing: Scarlett Moffatt hints she'll compete, before deleting her comments Wouldn't she be amazing on the show?

Scarlett Moffatt has fuelled further Strictly Come Dancing rumours during an Instagram Q&A with her fans, which she later deleted! The star, who has been tipped to appear in the next series of the show before, was asked what her upcoming TV appearances would include. She answered: "I can't announce anything yet but let's just say the end of the year is going to be great fun," alongside a smiley face emoji. While her comments didn't give anything away, she later removed the answer from her Instagram Stories, prompting fans to wonder if she felt she'd said too much.

The former Gogglebox star's loyal followers have long wanted to see her on the Strictly dancefloor, since Scarlett actually competed in dance championships when she was younger. Last year, when the 2017 celebrity line-up was announced, she shared some throwback shots of herself in her glitzy ballroom and latin costumes. "Strictly Come Dancing line up has got me reminiscing #strictly #love #dancing," she wrote at the time.

Fans were quick to send their hopeful comments about her future involvement in the show, with one saying: "You should get on it. Be great to see you reliving the past that you were so clearly very talented at," and another replying: "I got excited there and thought you were doing it!!! Man!"

In fact, Scarlett was reportedly trained by Strictly favourite Anton Du Beke when she was younger – and has spoken about her love of dance since then. She has previously revealed that she's been asked to compete on the BBC show before, but turned the opportunity down when she was still appearing on Gogglebox. She told the Daily Star: "I was asked to do Strictly Come Dancing which was pretty cool but I love Gogglebox too much. I would have had to choose between the two and it was a no brainer for me."