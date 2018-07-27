The one thrilling activity Prince William and Kate Middleton love to do whilst in Mustique Snorkelling, scuba diving, kicking back with cocktails and more…

Wish we were there! Prince William and Kate are living the life in Mustique, enjoying a sun-soaked holiday with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple first visited the Caribbean island in 2008 long before their wedding, and while their current trip as a family of five will look rather different to their past kid-free holidays, they'll still be able to enjoy some of their favourite summer activities.

Scuba diving, snorkelling and playing tennis are just some of the ways the Cambridges can keep themselves occupied. On previous trips to Mustique, the athletic couple have impressed fellow holidaymakers with their diving ability in particular. Martin Katz, a famed Beverly Hills jeweller, and his wife Kelly met the royals in 2008, and speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2015, Kelly revealed: "They're quite the sportsmen. We went diving and they went very deep, more than 90ft. Our instructor said Martin and I weren't qualified to go on the shark dives they went on."

Holiday destinations the royals love:

Loading the player...

Given the complete privacy of the small island, it comes as no surprise that William and Kate, both 36, take the opportunity to dress down and blend in with other tourists. "Kate looked very casual, she wasn't particularly wearing make-up, she looked lovely," said Martin. "She just couldn't be more gracious and talked to everybody who would talk to her. It wasn't like she was working the room, but if someone wanted to speak to her, she was happy to speak. I think what struck me was that they were human like everybody else, dressing to fit in like everybody else."

MORE: Dani Dyer's mum shares never-before-seen photos of the Love Island star

The Duchess is pictured previously on tour of Australia and New Zealand

Martin and Kelly met the couple at a cocktail party at the five-star Cotton House resort. "I was at the bar ordering drinks and Kate came over and chatted for a bit," said Martin. "I told Kelly, 'Kate's been chatting me up, you have to be careful!' Then she invited us to come and meet William."

It's not known where the Cambridges are staying this time around, but on past visits, the Duke and Duchess have picked some of the most luxurious accommodation. They usually travel with Kate's side of the family and have been guests at Villa Hibiscus, owned by the Duchess' family friends John and Belle Robinson, now separated, who are owners of the Jigsaw fashion chain. William and Kate have also stayed at Villa Aurora, a luxury holiday home owned by the Middletons' hedge fund millionaire friend Mark Cecil. And in 2015, the royals were invited to Villa Rocina, a house owned by another of the Middletons' friends, Violera Alvarez.

The Cambridges are pictured at the polo earlier this month

Wherever they have chosen to stay, the royals can count on a truly luxurious experience, having a butler, driver, private chef and staff on 24-hour call. They'll be able to enjoy days out at the beach or relax in their private pool, which likely has a shallower children's pool – perfect for five-year-old Prince George, three-year-old Princess Charlotte and newborn Prince Louis.

MORE: Strictly's Anton du Beke and Erin Boag reveal exciting news

On previous trips, Kate has taken her nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo to help care for the children, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Maria joined again this summer. William and Kate would also be able to have some much-deserved date nights and time alone. With its quiet beaches, no-fly zone and exclusivity, it's easy to see why Mustique is the royals' go-to destination.