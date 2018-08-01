Victoria Beckham shares photo of Harper and her cousin – and they're identical The two little girls looked absolutely adorable

Which one's Harper? Victoria Beckham has posted a heartwarming photo of her seven-year-old daughter alongside her niece, and it's hard to tell the two youngsters apart! The little girls were pictured fast asleep in the same bed, clearly worn out from their holiday activities. "Sleeping babies," Victoria wrote on her Instagram Story. "Cousins that love each other so much!!!"

The family are on their summer holiday in Los Angeles – the city the Beckhams used to live in when footballer David played for LA Galaxy, and also Harper's birthplace. Victoria still refers to the Californian city as her second home.

Best moments from David and Victoria's marriage:

Loading the player...

It looks like the famous family have been enjoying a lot of fun in the sun. On Tuesday, David took to Instagram to share pictures of his children at an outdoor pool park. Little Harper gave her older brothers a run for their money, showing no fear as she leapt into a pool from a very high diving board. She was joined by Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, who even dabbed mid-air.

MORE: Inside Prince William and Kate's dancing date night in Mustique

Harper and her cousin looked adorable in the photo

The Beckhams arrived in the States nearly two weeks ago following a holiday in Montenegro. The family were joined by their oldest son, Brooklyn, who until recently had been studying at Parsons College of Design in New York, before opting to defer his course for the near future. It was reported that the 19-year-old, who has secured a prestigious photography internship back in the UK, was missing his family, but he has most certainly been making up for lost time.

MORE: Swedish crown jewels stolen by thieves who escaped on speed boat

The little girl bravely jumped into the pool with her brother Romeo

Brooklyn surprised fans this week after he opted to make his Instagram account private. Although his 11.4 million existing followers can still see all of Brooklyn's photos, it seems that the oldest son of David and Victoria is wishing to keep a low profile. Brooklyn is rumoured to be dating aspiring singer Abi Manzoni following his on/off relationship with American actress Chloe Moretz.