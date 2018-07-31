Brooklyn Beckham makes his Instagram account private after dropping out of university The budding photographer is currently on holiday in LA with his famous family

Following his decision to defer his photography course at Parsons School of Design in New York, Brooklyn Beckham has been enjoying spending some quality time with his family in LA over the summer. And while the budding photographer often shares snippets of his life on social media, it appears that only those who are already following him will be able to see his antics from now on, as the 19-year-old has now made his Instagram account private. Although the 11.4 million existing followers can still still see all of Brooklyn's photos, it seems that the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham is wishing to keep a low profile right now.

Brooklyn Beckham has decided to keep a low profile

Brooklyn may have decided to make his profile private after news came into light that he is rumoured to be going out with aspiring singer Abi Manzoni. It could also be following his ex-girlfriend Chloe Moretz's interview on Monday night on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she opened up about her former relationship with Brooklyn, admitting that they were still "friends," but that she was enjoying being single.

The Beckham family are very close

Over the past few weeks, Brooklyn has been jet-setting with his family, first to Montenegro, and later to LA, where they have been spending the summer at their house over there. The family look like they are having a great time taking part in activities including ice cream making, swimming and trips to the cinema. Brooklyn even took his younger siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper to an outside cinema in the city with Gordon Ramsay's four children – who are also spending their summer in the States.

Brooklyn has been having fun spending time with his family in LA

Brooklyn has also been seen driving his mum Victoria around LA, with the fashion designer joking that she had a new Uber driver. The Beckhams are an extremely tight clan and Brooklyn made no secret of how much he missed his family during his time in New York. He would often posts photographs of his parents or younger siblings; in March, he shared an artsy photo of his former Spice Girl mum relaxing in a pool and simply captioned it: "Miss you @victoriabeckham."