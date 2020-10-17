Watch the moment Phillip Schofield introduced his brother to fans The This Morning host shared the snap while celebrating their mum Pat's birthday

Phillip Schofield and his brother could be twins! The This Morning host previously took to Instagram to share a video of his family out for mum Pat's birthday celebrations, and his fans were quick to pick up on the remarkable likeness between the two siblings.

The family had paid a visit to The Woodspeen pub in Berkshire, close to where Phillip lives to mark Pat's big day, but Tim's appearance was an additional bonus for the birthday girl, who looked thrilled when she realised he was standing next to her while she was reading out her cards, shrieking out "Oh my God" in delight.

Phillip with his mother Pat and brother Tim

"When she doesn’t realise her other son is coming for dinner too. Happy Birthday mum," Phillip wrote beside the video at the time. Comments soon came in, with one fan observing: "Omg he's like your twin but not a silver fox twin…happy birthday Mrs Schofe!" Another wrote: "You boys are twins," while a third said: "Cor, you look alike."

Phillip Schofield's brother Tim looks just like him!

Tim gave his family a fright back in 2015 when he received life-saving medical treatment after suffering from heart problems. Phillip took leave from his presenting duties on This Morning until Tim was on the mend, and on his return, the dad-of-two paid tribute to the NHS team who saved his brother's life.

Taking to Facebook to share a heartfelt message, thanking them for their "astonishing work" and telling them how he was "humbled by each and every one" of you," following the "hardest two weeks" of his family's life.

Fans couldn't believe how much Phillip and Tim looked alike

Phillip recently chatted about his brother on This Morning following Dr. Scott's Super Dogs' segment, which saw the vet spend time with the Metropolitan Police's Dog Training Service in Bromley.

Reacting to Dr. Scott's video, in which he described his day at Bromley as "incredibly exhilarating and frightening", Philip, who was back in the studio, added: "Incredible. And I did that once with my brother, who works for the police force, and I had the arm thing on and the dog came for me... and it is terrifying. The power was unbelievable."

