Holly Willoughby appears to have set a trend with her summer holiday destination! The This Morning presenter is on holiday with her family at the Quinta do Lago resort in the Algarve, Portugal – and a growing number of celebrities are also staying there too.

The latest famous face to head to the resort is Denise Van Outen, who shared photos as she relaxed with her goddaughter Audrey on the beach on Monday. The Loose Women star also revealed she had been working out with a personal trainer during her holiday, as she needs to "get super fit FAST" for her next project.

Denise Van Outen is on holiday at Quinta do Lago

Denise's arrival comes after Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe touched down in Portugal over the weekend, joining Holly, her husband Dan Baldwin, and their friends Peter Jones and his wife Tara.

On Sunday, Phillip shared a video on Snapchat of himself sipping a large pint of beer in a restaurant, before being surprised by his co-host. Phillip told his followers on social media earlier in the day that he had gone on holiday but that the weather wasn't as hot as it is in the UK right now. He shared a photo of the sky and wrote: "29 degrees. Normally I'd feel guilty posting this but it's hotter back home.. AND I paid for a flight! You win."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on holiday at the same resort

Coleen Rooney is another celebrity who has holidayed at the same resort in the last week, and was spotted dining at the same restaurant as Holly one afternoon. It's no wonder Quinta do Lago lured in so many celebrities; the five-star resort has great facilities for families, with accommodation at the Magnolia Hotel and numerous villa and apartment rentals, many of which have their own private swimming pools and are within close proximity of the beach.

The five-star hotel is close to the beach, and has an number of different restaurants on site, as well as four golf courses and activities such as horse riding and kayaking on offer. There are also activities such as scuba diving available, as well as a number of different restaurants on site. Although there is lots to keep the families entertained within their resort, it is also close to the Ria Formosa Natural Park, and Faro is also just a 20-minute drive away.