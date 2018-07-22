Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are reunited on holiday The TV duo are never away from each other for long!

Holly Willoughby has been reunited with her TV husband Phillip Schofield on holiday, and it looks like they are having the best time! The This Morning duo get on famously well, and go away to Portugal with their families each year. On Sunday, Phillip shared a video on Snapchat of himself sipping a large pint of beer in a restaurant, before being surprised by his co-host. The pair then started to laugh hysterically. Phillip told his followers on social media earlier in the day that he had gone on holiday but that the weather wasn’t as hot as it is in the UK right now. He shared a photo of the sky and wrote: "29 degrees. Normally I'd feel guilty posting this but it's hotter back home.. AND I paid for a flight! You win."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are together again in Portugal

As well as their respective families – including Holly's husband Dan Baldwin and Phillip's wife Stephanie Lowe – the TV duo are also away with Dragon's Den star Peter Jones. They have been staying at exclusive resort Quinta do Lago in the Algarve. The five-star hotel is close to the beach, and has an number of different restaurants on site, as well as four golf courses and activities such as horse riding and kayaking on offer.

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals what kind of mum she is

Loading the player...

More of Holly and Phil's antics

There is no doubt that Holly and Phillip will be looking forward to one of their infamous nights out together during their holiday. Last year during their holiday in Portugal, Phillip shared hilarious posts on Snapchat throughout one of their evenings. The pair were joined by their spouses, Peter Jones and The Chase's Bradley Walsh as they had dinner in a restaurant. Phil was seen passing around a tray of shots, with his wife Stephanie saying she was "on it". "That's just for me, that's great, that's sensational," joked Bradley.

The TV duo went to Portugal together last year too

MORE: Take a peek inside Holly Willoughby's London home

Holly previously opened up to Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw on his breakfast show, about going away with her work friend. "I do think that when we would bump into people, we went to Portugal, and when people would see us in a bar they'd all be looking at us as if it go, 'Oh my God, are you like actually together in real life?' I'd be like, 'No! It's just a coincidence that we're away." She added: "He has been holidaying in Portugal for years, and I've been going the last few years so we tend to accidentally bump into each other… not that accidentally."