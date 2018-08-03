Lisa Armstrong sets the record straight on her job: 'Stop making stuff up' Recent reports claimed the make-up artist had landed a new gig

Lisa Armstrong has hit back at claims she has landed a new job with her friend and TV presenter, Stephen Mulhern. Reports stated that Lisa would be doing Stephen's makeup for his In For A Penny show, but taking to Twitter, the award-winning makeup artist clarified that she has been working with him for 14 years. "Seen an article saying you've started doing Stephen M's make up, you've been doing it for years," one fan wrote, to which Lisa replied: "14 years to be precise!!"

Another asked whether she would be back on Strictly Come Dancing. "Of course that's my job and has been for the past 11 years!!" she tweeted. Lisa also posted: "Just for the record I've worked and got my own work for the last 15 years in my own name! #justsaying #businessasusual #stopmakingstuffup."

Lisa, who split from husband Ant McPartlin in January, has been spending the summer in LA with her former Deuce bandmate Craig Young, but she is preparing to return to work in late August when Strictly resumes. A source confirmed to HELLO!: "The Strictly team are looking forward to getting back together again and Lisa is an important part of that team."

Lisa cleared up the rumours on Twitter

She has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly for 11 years. In 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community. Famous A-listers she has worked her magic on include Abbey Clancy, Peter Andre, David Attenborough, Christine Bleakley, Simon Cowell, Geri Halliwell, Ronan Keating, Michael McIntyre, Fearne Cotton and her ex-husband Ant.

As well as prepping all of Strictly's celebrities and professional dancers for their weekly live shows, Lisa regularly appears on Zoe Ball's spin-off series, It Takes Two, to share beauty tutorials from the show. She has also acted as a makeup expert on This Morning, while her other TV credits include The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.