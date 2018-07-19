Ant McPartlin's estranged wife Lisa Armstrong admits she's missing her 'baby boy' while in LA The makeup artist has been spending some time in Los Angeles

Ant McPartlin’s estranged wife Lisa Armstrong has revealed who she is missing the most during her time in Los Angeles – her beloved pet dog Hurley. The makeup artist, who jetted over to the States for a break earlier this month, shared a sweet declaration to her “baby boy” on Instagram on Thursday.

Posting a photo of the chocolate Labrador, Lisa wrote: “My baby boy #misshimsomuch.” The pet is currently being looked after by Ant at his home in London while Lisa enjoys an extended holiday in California.



Lisa has been reunited with her former Deuce bandmate, Craig Young, and his husband Michael Di Girolamo during the trip, and recently joined the couple to attend a Go-Gos gig and celebrate 4th July together. She has even debuted a new look on the trip, taking to social media to show off her new blonde bob. “Blonde #LALife,” Lisa wrote alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, Lisa's ex Ant has been keeping a low-profile in recent weeks, after it was revealed that the Britain's Got Talent host is in a relationship with the couple's former PA, Anne Marie Corbett. It's been a difficult year for Lisa, she has remained strong and dignified since the divorce announcement and has shown her support for Ant and his best friend Dec by liking and retweeting posts from their official Instagram account. She is one of the most in-demand makeup artists in British television and on top of her Strictly makeup duties, has also had a long-held position as head makeup artist at Britain’s Got Talent.



Lisa is expected to return to the UK ahead of the new series of Strictly later this summer, despite speculation that she is considering relocating permanently. "The Strictly team are looking forward to getting back together again and Lisa is an important part of that team,” a source told HELLO!.