Zara Tindall's brother Peter Phillips opens up about her 'tough' second miscarriage The Queen's granddaughter recently revealed that she suffered a second miscarriage

Peter Phillips has opened up about his sister Zara Tindall suffering a second miscarriage, and how the family rallied around her during the "tough" time. Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Peter gave a joint interview with his dad Mark to discuss the Festival of British Eventing. The conversation soon turned to their family life, with hosts Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins asking Peter about his younger sister.

"Of course you want to be protective of her, it's a testament to us as a family that she did manage to go through the second miscarriage without the world knowing," the Queen's grandson said. "We all rallied round and it was a really tough time for her and Mike and fortunately we all live relatively close to one another so it was good to be there to be supportive."

Peter, 40, went on to praise Zara, who, along with her husband Mike Tindall, is the proud parent to daughters Mia and Lena. "She's a fantastic mother and yes she still is that annoying little sister that never changes but she is a fantastic mother and that never changes," said Peter. "Mia's growing up in a loving home and now Lena is going to do exactly the same. They're very versatile children and when you grow up on the road in the equestrian world you have a very big family that's always there to help and support."

Zara pictured hugging her brother Peter at Ascot

Zara and Mike welcomed their second child Lena in June. Back in 2016, the couple revealed that they were expecting, but one month later they made the sad announcement that Zara had lost the baby. Last week, the Olympic medallist revealed that she had also suffered a second miscarriage, but chose not to share the news with the public until now because it was "too raw".

"For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone – everyone knew," she told the Sunday Times. "I had to go through having the baby because it was so far along. I then had another miscarriage really early on." She added: "It was a time when my family came to the fore and I needed them. You need to go through a period where you don't talk about it because it's too raw, but, as with everything, time's a great healer."