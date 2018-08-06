Gary Barlow 'shaken up' after earthquake in Indonesia Chrissy Teigen was also caught up in the 7.0 magnitude quake

Gary Barlow has reassured fans that he and his family are safe after being caught up in a massive earthquake that hit the Indonesian islands of Lombok and Bali on Sunday, where he is currently holidaying. Taking to Twitter, the Take That band member wrote: "Thank you for your concern – we're all fine - a bit shaken up." He later added: "Thank you Bali for a peaceful and meaningful break. Such a shame it all came to an abrupt end. Praying for the beautiful people of this region who’ve been affected by the Earthquake." The 7.0 magnitude earthquake has claimed over 91 lives so far and left hundreds injured, and a tsunami warning has now been issued.

Gary posted a snap of himself on holiday

Chrissy Teigen also tweeted about the earthquake while in Bali with her husband, John Legend, and their two children, Luna and Miles. She wrote: "Bali. Trembling. So long… Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of, 'Hooooooly [expletive] this is happening." She continued: "I'm either still trembling or these little quakes won't stop I'M TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE… Another one. Small but please stop, earth." She finally wrote: "Another aftershock just now. Probably the 8th one we have felt since the big one last night. We are safe, up high and nothing around us. Thinking about everyone around us and in Lombok especially."

The President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has expressed his "deep sorrow for our brothers", adding that victims whose homes were ruined would be compensated by the government after the full extent of the damage had been determined. This is the second earthquake in the last two weeks in the area, as Lombok Island was struck by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on 29 July, which killed 17 people and left over 300 more injured. Speaking about the quake, spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told The Guardian: "People panicked and scattered on the streets, and buildings and houses that had been damaged by the previous earthquake had become more damaged and collapsed," adding that the damage was "massive".

