Gary Barlow shares rare photo of youngest daughter as he vows to spend more time with kids The Take That musician shares three children with wife Dawn Andrews

Gary Barlow has spent the past few months working on new music material with Take That, but he has since vowed to enjoy some quality time with his family this summer. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the 47-year-old shared a rare photo of himself with his youngest daughter, Daisy, and noted the fact that she is growing up so fast. In the post, he wrote: "I've not seen enough of my little Daisy this year. Looking forward to five whole weeks together now. Can't believe our youngest child is nine going on 40. I'm holding on to her as tight as I can #family."

Gary Barlow posted this rare picture with his youngest daughter Daisy

Fans rushed to post sweet comments underneath, with one writing: "Ah that's beautiful, enjoy every minute." Another said: "Enjoy your Princess as much as you can, Gary!! Our children are a blessing, but time flies and they grow too fast!!" A third comment read: "This is soooo cute. Children grow up way to fast, she'll be off to uni before you know it! Enjoy your family time." Another follower remarked: "Aww how lovely enjoy your time together, she's lucky to have you as her dad."

Gary and his wife Dawn Andrews keep their children away from the spotlight, and rarely share pictures of them on social media. The couple have been happily married since 2000. They first met when she worked as a backing dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour in 1995. They welcomed their eldest child, son Daniel, in 2000, followed by Emily two years later. In 2009, their daughter Daisy was born. Tragically, the couple lost their fourth child, Poppy, in 2012. In a statement, Gary said at the time: "Dawn and I are devastated to announce that we've lost our baby. Poppy Barlow was delivered stillborn on August 4 in London. Our focus now is giving her a beautiful funeral and loving our three children with all our hearts. We'd ask at this painful time that our privacy be respected."

