Gary Barlow pays sweet tribute to wife Dawn on her birthday - see the lovely message Happy Birthday to Mrs Gary Barlow!

Gary Barlow has paid a gushing tribute to his wife Dawn Andrews on her birthday. The Take That star took to his Instagram page on Sunday to post a rare picture of the pair together, with a sweet accompanying note. "Happy Birthday Dawn!!! Where are these years going? We'll be spoiling you all day. Love," he wrote in the caption. The couple, who share three children together, have been happily married since 2000. They first met when she worked as a backing dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour in 1995.

Gary Barlow with his wife Dawn on her birthday

Last year, during the filming of An Evening with Take That, doting husband Gary revealed plans to renew his wedding vows. "I'd like to renew my wedding vows with my amazing wife. That’s definitely on the agenda," he revealed to the studio audience during a question and answer segment. However, following the announcement, the British pop star joked that his wife wasn't too keen on the idea. When quizzed by a fan what she thought of his plans, he replied: "She said 'not that again!'"

MORE: Gary Barlow wants to renew his wedding vows with wife Dawn

Loading the player...

It's been a busy few months for Gary and his Take That bandmates. The group have been hard at work, creating new music material before their tour next year to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Last week, Gary vowed to enjoy some quality time with his family this summer. Taking to his Instagram page, the 47-year-old shared a sweet photo of himself with his youngest daughter, Daisy, and noted the fact that she is growing up so fast. In the post, he wrote: "I've not seen enough of my little Daisy this year. Looking forward to five whole weeks together now. Can't believe our youngest child is nine going on 40. I'm holding on to her as tight as I can #family."

MORE: Gary Barlow shares rare photo of youngest daughter