Gary Barlow just made a very exciting announcement We need tickets now!

Gary Barlow has brightened up the Monday of thousands of Take That fans by revealing some very exciting plans! Taking to Twitter, the 47-year-old wrote alongside a photo of himself with Howard Donald and Mark Owen: "There are some exciting announcements coming from TTIII soon. We've an extremely important release coming this Winter in the form of a Greatest Hits with a twist," he wrote.

The excitement didn't stop there though. He continued to tell his fans why next year will be bigger than ever for the band: "Then in 2019 we will turn our recordings into a live show featuring all the hits from the last 3 decades. #TTIII."

Fans were quick to react to the happy news, with most revealing they "can't wait". "I'm ready ticket stress here we come!! Xxxx," one fan wrote. A second one said: "It's all starting to feel real now! We'll all be on the Prozac soon for ticket stress!!" A third one added: "THIS MAKES ME SO DAMN EXCITED I hope we know the tour dates/countries soon!!!!!"

Fans from all over the world also took to the comments section to ask that the band tour their country. The popular British group received requests from Portugal, the US, Greece, Brazil and even Finland – to name a few!

Despite being busy with the planning of the band's very exciting project, Gary has also made time for his close friends, and recently wished his good friend Jason Donovan a happy 50th birthday in the best way – with a shirtless snap! The Take That band member shared a photo of himself with the iconic performer spending time together on Twitter, and wrote: "Happy 50th Birthday @JDonOfficial we LoVE you #thedon #50." He also shared of snap of himself with the singer on Instagram, writing: "Let's all say an enormous Happy 50th Birthday to this legend @jdonofficial love this man so much. He's always the life and soul of every gathering. He's not only a great friend but an amazing dad, husband and human being."

