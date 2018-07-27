Gary Barlow reveals the surprising reason for his holiday in Bali The Take That singer is enjoying a relaxing retreat

Gary Barlow has gone on a summer holiday in Bali, saying his love of yoga and meditation inspired him to travel to Indonesia. The Take That singer has been sharing videos from his retreat on Instagram, including one of himself meditating with the beautiful beach in the background.

"The practice of yoga and meditation brought me to this place. From this peaceful spot the wind whispered to me. 'Go forward young warrior for your journey has brought you 6,000 miles to here. Relax, lay down your weapons and make sure you have a pina colada sometime soon.' I thanked the wind for its wise words and continued on my quest. #bali," Gary wrote.

Gary Barlow is on a yoga retreat in Bali

The 47-year-old also shared a video showing himself practicing yoga, admitting that although he is "terrible", he feels like a "yoga master" once he gets started. "Just to be clear, I'm terrible at yoga. I've never been naturally bendy or supple and have only been practising yoga on and off for about 4 years. However, within my head, for my 1 hour on the mat, I'm a yoga master," Gary captioned the clip.

He added: "I've never in my life been able to get into most of these positions. My arms have never been stronger. Putting all the physical activity to one side it's also an opportunity to clear my head thoroughly. I really do exist in my own world during my practice. What's not to love about all that?"

The Take That singer shared a video of himself meditating

Gary is passionate about health and fitness, and often shares details of his exercise routine on social media. The doting dad recently said he tries to get his children involved too by trying to make exercise fun and laughing at himself.

The singer's trip to Bali follows a recent visit to Hong Kong, where Gary celebrated his wife Dawn's birthday with a rare picture of them together. "Happy Birthday Dawn!!! Where are these years going? We'll be spoiling you all day. Love," he wrote in the caption. The couple, who share three children together, have been happily married since 2000. They first met when she worked as a backing dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour in 1995.