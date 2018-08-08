Oh Christine Lampard! We need your £40 polka dot dress in our lives right now We are loving the TV host's latest outfit

We are just dotty about Christine Lampard's latest outfit! The 39-year-old TV presenter appeared on Wednesday's Lorraine Show where she is covering for the Scottish TV star during the summer holidays. The pregnant star showed of her adorable baby bump in a fabulous classic black dress which was printed with contrasting white polka dots. Spots of all types are having a bit of a fashion moment right now – we have lost count of how many of our favourite celebrities have been embracing the polka dot this season. Christine has now joined the dotty pack and her £40 dress is a total bargain from Wallis. It's currently online in all sizes, but that is sure to change after the wife of Frank Lampard wore it on screen. We predict a sell-out.

Christine looked fabulous on the Lorraine Show

Wallis is a store that Christine just can’t get enough of. Last week, the Irish-born star again opted for a black dress with a twist from the popular high street store, which featured a sheer overlay.

£40, Wallis

The tiered, ruffled style boasted a contrasting white floral print emblazoned over the top and the sheer panels skimmed her prominent bump perfectly. She shared the shot on Instagram and wrote: "The sun is out and I'm back in florals" with a series of flower-led emoji's.

With the birth of her first child fast approaching, the pregnant star recently admitted to feeling slightly overwhelmed. While presenting Lorraine on Thursday, she spoke candidly about motherhood during a segment on the TV show, in which Dr Hilary Jones asked her if she was planning to breastfeed her baby.

The 39-year-old confided that she wanted the best for her child, but was aware that some women "really struggle". Christine said: "Of course you want to, to the best of your ability! But some women really struggle. The baby needs to be fed. I am in the middle, where I will need to do what I need to do."

