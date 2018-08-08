You'll never guess which exclusive club Simon Cowell's son Eric has joined Living the dream!

He's only four years old, but Simon Cowell's son Eric is already getting a taste of the high life. The youngster has just joined private member's club, Soho House, HELLO! can confirm. Multi-millionaire Simon forked out £925 for his son to gain access to the club so that he could use the swimming pool during the current heatwave in the UK.

Soho House clubs – which are loved by celebrities including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kate Moss – are based all around the world including Barcelona, New York and Berlin. Its first club was founded in London in 1995 and the business prides itself on providing "a comfortable home from home" for its members.

Simon, who is holding auditions for the new series of The X Factor, shares a close bond with his only child. Eric is occasionally spotted at the studios with his dad; last year he had a go at introducing The X Factor and replaced voiceover artist Peter Dickson at the beginning of the show. Sitting on his dad's lap, Eric said into the microphone: "It's time to face the music."

Earlier this year, Eric also made an appearance on Britain's Got More Talent, where he helped his dad judge the acts. The little boy stole the show, nodding enthusiastically when host Stephen Mulhern asked if he liked all the contestants.

Simon recently opened up about his relationship with his son, who he shares with girlfriend Lauren Silverman. "I want to spend more time with him," he told the Sun. "I'm lucky because he likes the shows, so he comes down to them with me. I'm sort of training him up." When asked whether he wants Eric to take over the business one day, Simon replied: "Oh, a million per cent. I think about that all the time. I would love him to take over. He's really confident. When he comes down here he knows what everybody does. He likes being in the gallery. That will be my dream."