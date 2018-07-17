X Factor's new judge Robbie Williams hints his children will appear on the show Robbie and wife Ayda Field are notoriously private when it comes to their family

On Tuesday, the wait was finally over as X Factor revealed its much-anticipated new line-up of judges. Robbie Williams, his wife, Loose Women panellist Ayda Field and former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson will be joining Simon Cowell in the next series of the ITV talent show, and they opened up about their starring new roles in a press conference at Somerset House in London on Tuesday, which was attended by HELLO!. While discussing the show, Robbie – a doting dad-of-two – hinted that his children, in particular his five-year-old Teddy, would appear on the show. While the Angels singer said he was still undecided, he said that his daughter is "destined for showbiz," and even cries when he goes on stage and he can't.

The new X Factor judges were announced on Tuesday

The show will also see a new dynamic between Ayda and Robbie's relationship, as the couple are set to compete against each other in a bid to claim the winning artist – and the competition has already started before the show has even began! Shortly after the news broke of their involvement in the X Factor, Robbie's former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow took to Twitter to congratulate him, but joked that he wouldn’t be supporting him. "Good luck @robbiewilliams we're all behind you – I want Ayda to win though lol," he teased.

Gary Barlow is rooting for Ayda!

Despite Gary's comments, Robbie is pleased to have his wife by his side, and sweetly called her his "rock" when talking about his decision to join the show. “For nearly 30 years I’ve been touring. I’ve been wanting to branch out and The X Factor felt like the perfect vehicle. Ayda is my rock, she’s looked after me through thick and thin. I’m looking forward to getting started as a judge," he said. Ayda added: "On a professional level I’ve auditioned for years so I know the highs and lows. I know what it takes to help people achieve their dreams. It’s all about the auditionees, it’s an organic process. The fact I get to work with Rob and against him is fantastic!"

Louis, meanwhile, has sold over 150 million records worldwide with One Direction, and has since formed a successful solo career, with his single Back to You landing the No.1 spot in 37 countries. The dad-of-one said of becoming a judge: "The X Factor for me made a lot of sense. Development of artists is something I’ve been interested in for a long time. Having been on the show myself I know first-hand that the live shows are like nothing else you would experience. I’m looking forward to guiding auditonees through the process."