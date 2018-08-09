Stacey Solomon's crab top she wore on Loose Women is the cutest thing we have ever seen The TV host looks amazing in her latest outfit

Stacey Solomon decided to nail one of 2018's most adorable trends on Wednesday afternoon when she wore a fabulous grey T-shirt with two red crabs printed on the front. Crustaceans are here to stay and will give your wardrobe an immediate statement edge. Anything printed with lobsters, crabs or shells is hugely on trend right now, so you won't feel guilty for shelling out on a top like this! The causal tee is from Oliver Bonas and priced at an affordable £25. The TV star kept it contemporary and teamed it with a printed, pleated midi skirt, also by the high street store, which retails at £59.50 and accessorised the eye-catching look with a pair of retro-style trainers. We particularly love her T-shirt - as did viewers of Loose Women who took to Stacey's Instagram page to comment on her latest ensemble. Crabs and lobsters are massively in fashion right now, and we have seen numerous items on the high street featuring perfect pinchers.

We loved Stacey's top she wore on Loose Women

On Monday afternoon, the girlfriend of Joe Swash let her unique dress sense shine through once again, by wearing a gorgeous yellow jumpsuit which was emblazoned with a bold leopard print.

£25, Oliver Bonas

Pairing the jumpsuit with her trusty Adidas trainers, Stacey looked super comfortable with her work ensemble. We also think this would look amazing with a pair of high heels for a night out with the girls, so remember that for your next Loose Women night out, Stace. The leopard print number is from cool-girl brand Monki and fans were excited to learn it cost just £30. Available online now, it also comes in navy blue too. Stacey amped up her ensemble event more by adding a pair of tassel earrings.

Loading the player...

Once again, super-chic stylists Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – who are also known as MotherShoppers - were behind Stacey's look.

MORE: Stacey Solomon surprises fans with new makeup look

The twosome explain in their Instagram bio their brand represents "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed." As well as Stacey, they turn their talented hands to fellow presenters Jane Moore and Janet Street-Porter, and share their clients latest looks on their hugely popular Instagram page and blog.

READ: Stacey Solomon's Primark earrings cost her just £3 but look REALLY expensive