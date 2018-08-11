Coleen Rooney reveals the hardest thing she had to come to terms with about moving to US with Wayne She will be joining husband Wayne in Washington

Coleen Rooney has given a very honest interview about her upcoming move to Washington – where she and her children Kai, eight, Klay, five, Kit, two, and six-month-old Cass will soon be going to join Wayne Rooney as he makes a new start playing for US side DC United. And though it's an exciting move for the family, the star has admitted that it's a big thing to come to terms with – and there was one thing she found particularly hard.

Coleen recently visited Wayne in Washington with little Kai

The mum-of-four told The Mirror that her eldest, Kai, is at a "fantastic" school near their home in Cheshire – which she'll be sad to leave behind. "That was the one thing I was gutted about – having to take him out of school, as we love it. That’s the hardest thing," she said. "Obviously, we can try and get him back into it when we eventually come back to England."

MORE: Exclusive! Coleen Rooney reveals why she broke tradition when it came to naming son Cass

Loading the player...

Coleen also spoke openly about how much she'll miss her family in the UK – particularly her parents, who she is very close to. "It was an emotional conversation with my mum," she said. "It’s hard not being able to pop down the road – an eight- hour flight is a long distance. You can’t just nip over for a cup of tea."

With her four boys

Earlier this week, Coleen was forced to defend herself when a report emerged claiming that a family was forced to move from their pre-booked seats to accommodate the famous mum on a recent flight to the UK from Portugal. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Article in the media today about my return from Portugal flight is an absolute joke!!! First of all this is the first I know about the situation... I was given these seats on check in and that was that. I didn’t ask for certain seats just took what I was given."

MORE: Coleen Rooney takes son Kai to visit Wayne in Washington as he makes US move

She added: "The man whose complaining with the very sarcastic attitude is trying to make me out as some diva... which I am far from... I didn’t know about this situation as I said and I am just a mum travelling with young kids like everyone else. Stop trying to pick on and drag down young women and their children."