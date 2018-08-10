Coleen Rooney hits back at 'diva' holiday reports and explains what really happened The mother-of-four gave her side of the story on Twitter

Coleen Rooney has explained what really happened on her flight back from Portugal to the UK in a series of irritated Twitter posts, after a man claimed his family were bumped from their seats to accommodate the famous mum. A report in the Sun claimed that a family was forced to move from their pre-booked seats to the back of the plane, with "the lady on the check-in desk" saying they had to "accommodate another passenger".

But Coleen has since hit back at the report, tweeting: "Article in the media today about my return from Portugal flight is an absolute joke!!! First of all this is the first I know about the situation... I was given these seats on check in and that was that. I didn’t ask for certain seats just took what I was given."

Coleen has hit back at reports she was a "diva" on holiday

She added: "The seats were at the back of plane so no extra leg room etc to moan about. I was with my 3 kids and 2 brothers... 3 on one row and 3 on another... not friends as it says. Also Jet 2 has said you have to be 14 or above to sit on back row? So maybe this was the reason as I had 3 children age 8 and below."

Coleen reiterated: "The man whose complaining with the very sarcastic attitude is trying to make me out as some diva... which I am far from... I didn’t know about this situation as I said and I am just a mum traveling with young kids like everyone else. Stop trying to pick on and drag down young women and their children."

The Rooneys are preparing to move to Washington

The doting mum, who shares four sons with husband Wayne Rooney, then clarified that she didn't want to explain her story to everyone, but wanted to reach the man who "sold the story". Coleen, 32, has been enjoying the summer holidays with her children before they prepare to make the big move to Washington, where Wayne will be playing for D.C United. Ahead of their departure, HELLO! caught up with Coleen about her sons' reactions.

While her newborn baby Cass and her two-year-old son Kit are unaware of the move, her eldest sons Kai, eight, and Klay, five, are gearing up for it. "Kai is excited but obviously he will miss his friends and family," said Coleen. "Klay – he is such a home bird and he is up in the air about it, but while it is the summer holidays and he is not with his friends day-in, day-out, hopefully it will feel like one long holiday."