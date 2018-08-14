Love Island’s Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster call it quits Samira Mighty's rep has revealed Frankie has apologised for his actions

Love Island couple Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster have decided to part ways just a few weeks after becoming an official couple. Samira's representatives confirmed the news, telling HELLO!: "Samira will be taking some time out from her relationship with Frankie to focus on herself and future work opportunities. They have spoken in depth about the recent events and Samira feels a break for now is the best thing for both of them so they can see what the future holds."

It is thought that the couple have decided to split following reports that Frankie was spotted kissing someone else on Saturday night, and also had an encounter with another girl while Samira was still in the Love Island villa, which was briefly touched upon during Love Island Aftersun: The Reunion, with presenter Caroline Flack asking Frankie: "Rumour has it you've been a bit of a naughty boy, can you clear this up?" to which he replied: "There's been stuff in the papers, but what's come out we've dealt with and it's a very small part of what we've done since coming out. Clear conscience!"

Samira added: "Obviously it's been a bit difficult, but we're positive now and it's fine." The reality show star previously told The Sun that she would leave Frankie if he was ever unfaithful, explaining: "If Frankie hasn’t been faithful to me I would not pursue a romance with him because I wouldn’t see it as worth it. If he turns out not to be the man I thought he was and didn’t have genuine feelings for me I will move on and find happiness elsewhere."

