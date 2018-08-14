Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford show rare display of affection as they sneak a kiss live on air They are so adorable…

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford shared an adorable moment on This Morning on Monday, sneaking a sweet kiss in front of the cameras! The rare display of affection came as they discussed kissing during the show's debate segment, where Danielle Lloyd and Julia Keys discussed whether a partner should be forgiven for kissing someone else. After the chat, Eamonn asked viewers to send their own opinions, before Ruth said: "give us a kiss!" before the couple shared a quick peck. Aw!

Ruth and Eamonn's PDA!

In the next section of the show, Eamonn and Ruth finally met Love Island's Laura Anderson, who had previously admitted to fancying Eamonn during her time on the ITV reality show. Viewers loved the moment they met, as Laura gushed over her love of the TV couple - and Eamonn joked that she'd "made an old man very happy".

When asked why she had taken a liking to the veteran presenter, Laura told Ruth: "I just think you guys are so funny together! Obviously Eamonn makes you laugh, and obviously I’ve always loved This Morning and I think you guys are amazing!" She also added that though she and Paul aren't officially boyfriend and girlfriend, they are seeing each other exclusively and she plans to move near Paul in London.

Since the show aired, all four stars posted about the moment on social media, with Eamonn writing: "Look I'm not encouraging this but I think it's fair to say lovely Laura looks pleased to see me! Delightful woman. Just nobody share this picture with Ruth please," alongside a close-up of the pair hugging.

Laura, meanwhile, posted a smiling snap of all four of them on the sofa - captioning it: "When dreams come true. Apologies for being so cringe but honestly @ruthlangsford and @eamonnholmes what a little dream team. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being so lovely on @this_morning_itv What a pleasure for @paulknopsie and I. Hope to see you both soon xx #howfunnyisruth #apologiesmyweehand!"