Eamonn Holmes reveals he was sat next to an A-list actor on his flight home from Belfast this week! What a coincidence…

Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford have spent the last week back in his birthplace of Ireland, celebrating the wedding of his eldest son Declan - and the presenter found himself sat next to a very famous fellow Irishman on his flight back to London! The This Morning star took to Twitter to write: "Just had a lovely journey Belfast - London Heathrow sitting beside Hollywood Star Liam Neeson. As my teenage son remarked - 'Dad, last time he was on a plane it all kicked off !' I think he was referring to the film Non Stop."

Eamonn's son Declan on his wedding day

He later jokingly posted a screenshot from the action thriller, captioning it, "This is Liam making sure we got off first." Eamonn's fans were quick to express their jealousy, with one replying: "Why doesn’t that EVER happen to me???!!!" while another sweetly told Eamonn: "How lucky Liam Neeson must have felt," with a smiling emoji.

Both Eamonn and Declan have taken to social media to share some photos from the recent wedding day. Most recently, Eamonn shared a funny picture of Ruth sinking into a sofa at the venue! "So many laughs this week .... like this one as Ruth sunk inside a very soft sofa ! Laughter really is the best medicine," he captioned the photo, which showed the Loose Women star giggling as she chatted to another guest.

Eamonn also shared a sweet shot of Ruth

Dressed in a blue lace dress, the This Morning host looked beautiful for her stepson's special day, and fans were quick to comment on the outfit. "Where's her dress from it's gorgeous," one wrote, while another said: "Ruth's dress is beautiful, beautiful, beautiful." A third commented on the situation, adding: "Oh bless her, so funny! Love you Ruth."

Over the weekend, groom Declan also posted photos from his wedding day, including one of himself and his new wife Jenny Gouk at the celebrations at Castle Leslie Estate, Ireland. He wrote: "Can't even begin to describe how my wife and I are feeling at the moment, completely overwhelmed by the kindness and good wishes! We had an amazing day surrounded by family and friends, thank you all so much for making it so special! Castle Leslie now has a very special place in our hearts. Now time to relax. Cheers."