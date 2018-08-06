Love Island's Laura Anderson sent video message from her crush Eamonn Holmes - watch it here Laura Anderson had a huge surprise on Love Island: The Reunion

After Love Island's Laura Anderson admitted that she had a crush on Eamonn Holmes during her time in the villa, the reality show contestant received the surprise of her life after the This Morning presenter sent her a video message saying hello, only to be interrupted by his wife, Ruth Langsford! Speaking about her revelation that she 'fancies' the presenter on Love Island: The Reunion on Sunday night, Laura explained: "I feel like this has blown up massively. I just really love him, I think he's such a cool guy. He was on one of my friend's flight and I was really jealous."

Loading the player...

Caroline Flack then revealed that Eamonn had something to say on the matter, and showed a video clip of the 58-year-old sat on the set of This Morning while drinking from an iconic Love Island water bottle. Addressing the camera, he said: "Hello Laura, Eamonn here, but you knew that already. Thank you very much for your words of admiration towards me, you made an old man very happy, I have to say! But talking about being happy, I'm happily married to the lovely Ruth, well I say lovely, she's not lovely all the time but that's a whole other question."

READ: Love Island's Jack Fincham reveals friendship with Danny Dyer

Laura was delighted by the funny video

Taking a leaf out of the Islanders books, he jokily continued: "But the big question is, 'Could I be happier?' Because its times like that you need to follow your heart." Ruth then joined him, asking Eamonn: "What are you doing? Are you cracking on with that Laura one? Are you? Because you know I'm loyal babes… Don't mug me off on here." Fans were delighted to see all of the Islanders back together again for the reunion show, with one person writing: "It's been 6 days since I've seen Jack & Dani on my telly and it's felt like 6 months," while another wrote: "Nobody understands the pure excitement I hold for the @LoveIsland reunion tonight....been missing my daily fix of the islanders."

READ: Ruth Langsford tried on Jennifer Lopez’s thigh-high boots on This Morning and it was hilarious