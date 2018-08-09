The super romantic way Robbie Williams and wife Ayda spent their wedding anniversary The Loose Women panellist shared a sweet photo of the couple

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda were treated to some alone time as they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary earlier this week. Leaving their two young children at home, the couple took a trip to a luxury spa in Milton Keynes, where they enjoyed a string of beauty rituals. Ayda shared a sweet photo of her kissing her "boo" on Instagram, and wrote: "A perfect way to top off an anniversary... beauty treatments with my boo. Thank you @nilamholmes@dermaspa_mk for pampering us #spadate #mrandmrs AWxx."

Robbie and Ayda celebrated eight years of marriage on Tuesday, with the Loose Women panellist choosing to share a gorgeous, previously unseen photo of the couple on their wedding day. Robbie, the handsome groom, was pictured keeping his bride warm with his jacket, while Ayda looked stunning holding her bouquet.

Robbie reveals his daughter is destined for showbiz:

"@robbiewilliams 8 years ago today we got married," she reminisced. "Thank you for taking the midnight train to anywhere with me. It's been the journey of a lifetime. Happy Anniversary! I love you!! #happyanniversary #soulmate #ryda AWxx."

Robbie and Ayda celebrated with a spa day

The couple tied the knot at the singer's Los Angeles home in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine in August 2010. Robbie and his TV star wife have since welcomed two children – daughter Teddy, five, and son Charlton, three. Their wedding was a strictly non-traditional day packed with surprises, with the 60 guests being told they were going to a James Bond-themed party until moments before the ceremony started.

"The only thing that's traditional about the wedding is the vows. No hen party, no bachelor party, no wedding showers," said Robbie, 44, at the time. "Our doggies are taking the bridesmaid roles!" added Ayda. "I was originally thinking little bow ties for them, but instead they're going to each have flower collars."

Ayda and Robbie pictured on their wedding day

Of his wife, who wore a snow-white Monique Lhuillier wedding gown, Robbie said: "Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world. The setting was so magical, and to be surrounded by family and close friends and then see Ayda appear looking so radiant was almost too much for me to take… I'm the happiest man alive."